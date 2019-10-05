Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,385 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 35.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. 305,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,096. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -197.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $279,262.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

