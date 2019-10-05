Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 3,222 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,431,000 after buying an additional 1,699,734 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,063,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,930,000 after buying an additional 640,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,115,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,595. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

