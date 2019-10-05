Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Southern by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.62. 165,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,580. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

