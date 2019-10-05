Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 10,510.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,567,000 after buying an additional 378,912 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 424.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after purchasing an additional 274,037 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 329,211.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 177,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 177,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 165,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,888,000 after purchasing an additional 160,059 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $151.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.59. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $141.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,796.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

