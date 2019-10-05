Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.42.

In related news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $204,074.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $163.01. 7,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,844. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

