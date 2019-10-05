Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,555 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,970,928. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $165.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.