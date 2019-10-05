Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 777.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,606,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,344,000 after acquiring an additional 93,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.92, for a total value of $5,774,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,472.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.92, for a total value of $5,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,884 shares of company stock worth $42,634,437 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $170.26 and a 52 week high of $373.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 63.47% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $310.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

