Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 3,470 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE VLO opened at $84.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $118.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.