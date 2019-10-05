Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLIBA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.36.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 83.86%. The business had revenue of $217.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,188,000.00. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,031.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

