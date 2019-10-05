Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $302.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $37,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total value of $935,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,733 shares in the company, valued at $74,461,159.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,399 shares of company stock worth $15,139,910. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

