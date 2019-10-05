Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIAB. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Viacom in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 price target on Viacom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 3,674,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. Viacom has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viacom by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 469,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after buying an additional 193,467 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Viacom during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

