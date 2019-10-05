Vice Industry Token Price Up 84% Over Last 7 Days (VIT)

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the US dollar. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and IDAX. Vice Industry Token has a market cap of $2.65 million and $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00193199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.01015547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090757 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Token Profile

Vice Industry Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken.

Vice Industry Token Token Trading

Vice Industry Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, IDAX, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

