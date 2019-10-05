Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,842 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.21.

NYSE:AVB opened at $218.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.52. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $167.01 and a 52-week high of $218.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.