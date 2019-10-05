Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1,200.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Loews by 74.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Loews by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

NYSE:L opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Loews had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

In related news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $80,096.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

