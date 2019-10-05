Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,421 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,096,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,312 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in NetApp by 177.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NetApp in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,166.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,481 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

In other news, Director Gerald Held sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $330,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,686.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

