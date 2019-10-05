Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,228 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,657,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,441,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,347,000 after acquiring an additional 775,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $290,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,737,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,598,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $396,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505,258.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,749 shares of company stock worth $3,098,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $79.45 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.