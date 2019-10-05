Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $143,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $38.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.89 and a quick ratio of 20.89. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of -1.05.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Uma Sinha sold 2,500 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $228,700.00. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

