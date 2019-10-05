Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIVE. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered Viveve Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered Viveve Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viveve Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Viveve Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.24.

NASDAQ VIVE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 315,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.02. Viveve Medical has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $371.00.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($21.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by ($3.00). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 million. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 341.01% and a negative return on equity of 2,976.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 64,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $369,792.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viveve Medical stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,517 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 2.13% of Viveve Medical worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

