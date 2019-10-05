VMware (NYSE:VMW) Raised to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price objective on the virtualization software provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on VMware from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura set a $114.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.09.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $153.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.43. VMware has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $3,484,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,498 shares of company stock valued at $11,190,610 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after buying an additional 414,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in VMware by 335.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 344,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in VMware by 305.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

