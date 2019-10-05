Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) Given a SEK 150 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 150 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV-B) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOLV-B. HSBC set a SEK 150 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Volvo in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 143 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 203 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 135 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 159.09.

STO VOLV-B traded up SEK 0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching SEK 128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 135.32 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 141.23. Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

