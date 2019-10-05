VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of VSE stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,918. The firm has a market cap of $362.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80. VSE has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $39.49.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.11 million during the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 5.05%.

In related news, Director Calvin Scott Koonce bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $70,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,840,336 shares in the company, valued at $53,866,634.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 133,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in VSE by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

