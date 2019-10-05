vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTVT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of VTVT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 88,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $79.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -3.61.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,369,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,180,924 shares of company stock worth $3,273,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in vTv Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of vTv Therapeutics worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

