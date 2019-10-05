W Green Pay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,423,301 tokens. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

