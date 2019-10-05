Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its position in Walmart by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. 555,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,622. The stock has a market cap of $335.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

