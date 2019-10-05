Warburg Research Reiterates €38.40 Price Target for Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Warburg Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Deutsche Beteiligungs stock opened at €34.10 ($39.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a fifty-two week high of €37.50 ($43.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.25.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

