Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $129,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $216,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Compass Point set a $53.00 price target on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

