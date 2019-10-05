Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,361 shares of company stock worth $11,374,563 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

