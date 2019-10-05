Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,669. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

