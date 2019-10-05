Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 503.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,042.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,066,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,391. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

