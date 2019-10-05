Webster Bank N. A. Buys 204 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 820,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,390,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $421,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 59.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,631,000 after buying an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.68. The company had a trading volume of 431,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,118. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $1,112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,731.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $999,625.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,261. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

