Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in State Street by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after buying an additional 5,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in State Street by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after buying an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 21,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after buying an additional 2,077,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,489,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 429,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In other State Street news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,461.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

