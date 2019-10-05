Webster Bank N. A. Has $57,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 273,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 604,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. alerts:

NYSE ETY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,635. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.