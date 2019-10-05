Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,121.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,122.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,639,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,014,000 after buying an additional 2,423,422 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.85. 173,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,633. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $115.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.87.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.