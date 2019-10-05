Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $90,241,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $100,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1,268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,025,000 after purchasing an additional 280,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,248,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.82. The company had a trading volume of 114,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,142. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total transaction of $252,715.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

