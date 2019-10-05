Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

WB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.79.

WB stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,802. Weibo has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Weibo by 29.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,658 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,863,000 after buying an additional 328,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,305,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,425,000 after buying an additional 262,741 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 954,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 818,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after buying an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

