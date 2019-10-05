Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WEBK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. Wellesley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Wellesley Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBK. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 44,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

