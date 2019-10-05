West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.72.

WST traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $141.59. 607,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,587. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,494 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

