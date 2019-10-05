Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Westrock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

WRK stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,585,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,049. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. Westrock has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,236. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Westrock by 60.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Westrock by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 154.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Westrock in the second quarter worth $398,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Westrock in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

