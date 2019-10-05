Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTA. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,295,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 746,670 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 984,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after acquiring an additional 60,609 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 38,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 56,533 shares during the period.

VTA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,875. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

