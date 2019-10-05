Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,250,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NGL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 7,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $82,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.