Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $47.23. 4,832,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,151,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

