Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Paylocity accounts for about 1.3% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 14.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.25, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $65,620.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $480,050.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,415,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,359,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paylocity to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

