Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USAC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 599,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,874 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,203,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530,322 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9,183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 14,278,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price target on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

USAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. 10,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.87 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

