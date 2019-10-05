Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 90,193 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. 373,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,539,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

