Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.4% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 28,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.32. 3,339,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.81. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $345.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

