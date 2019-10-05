Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WLTW. BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.33.

Shares of WLTW traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.65. The stock had a trading volume of 485,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $200.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.16 and a 200 day moving average of $187.30. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

