Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Workhorse Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 633,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 2,077.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.