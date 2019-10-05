World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.27% from the company’s current price.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.73.

NYSE WWE traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $70.25. 1,429,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,371. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.31.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $276,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,237.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $5,231,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,047 shares of company stock worth $17,794,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth $218,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

