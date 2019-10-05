XYO (XYO) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, KuCoin and DEx.top. XYO has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $1,829.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038797 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.64 or 0.05427200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001107 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit, KuCoin, LATOKEN, DEx.top and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.