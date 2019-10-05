YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $5.00 target price on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,852,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 717,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 640,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 109.1% in the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 1,826,932 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

YRCW stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 2,907,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,911. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 4.63.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. YRC Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that YRC Worldwide will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

